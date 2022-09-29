Roscrea aiming for swift return to senior hurling ranks

Roscrea are hoping to bounce back up to the top grade of hurling in Tipperary.

The North Tipp side were relegated from the senior hurling championship last year, but are now in the final four of the premier intermediate championship.

Liam England’s side have had an impressive county championship so far, winning all their group games before beating Thurles Sarsfields in the last eight.

Liam England says things are starting to come together for them with the help of an eight time All-Ireland winner.

“We kind of stuttered and stammered in terms of the North championship and even sometimes during the county league but the last three weeks have been absolutely top class.

“We almost have a clean bill of health, I think Luke Seacy is the only injury we have at the moment whereas in the north championship and the county league we had four or five injuries all the time so, it’s coming together bit by bit at the right time.

“We also have Eddie Brennan, who has eight All-Ireland medals with Kilkenny, he’s been in and out with us the last couple of weeks and he’s definitely added something big to the set up as well.”