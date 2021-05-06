Ronan Maher says players are making every effort to keep on top of fitness levels

Tipperary senior hurler Ronan Maher says the trust has to be there between players and management to do the necessary fitness work outside of group sessions.

There has only been a three weeks of group training ahead of the start of the National Hurling League this weekend, when Tipp face Limerick on Saturday.

The fitness work which players have been doing on their own since the start of the year has highlighted whether pre-season training could be more individualised in the future.

Ronan says the trust has to be there to get the work done without coaches looking on.

“Everybody is trying to keep on top of their fitness – they’re doing their own gym, running and things like that.”

“Players have been doing that throughout lockdown and the fact that we’re back in the field now I think teams are trying to fit in as much hurling as they can.”

“It’s great being part of that and we’d still keep on top of it but it’s not bringing lads to Thurles for an extra night a week. So I think that trust process has to be there from management and players to get the work done.”

“But to be honest I think players are so well drilled nowadays and they’re so on top of their fitness that they do it.”

Throw-in at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening is at 5.30, and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM.