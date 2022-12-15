Ronan Maher is in the process of getting back to full fitness

The Tipperary defender suffered a fracture in his leg against Borrisoleigh in the opening round of the county championship in July.

The 27-year-old returned briefly in Sarsfields last game of their campaign against Clonoulty-Rossmore in mid-September.

Ronan says he’s putting in the work now to get back to full fitness and catch up on lost time.

“Personally myself, I find that I’m going to have to get a lot done and bank a lot of it before Christmas now because I have been out for a long time I suppose with the leg so I didn’t get that base with the club.

“I’m just working really hard on my own fitness but the lads are doing a good bit of work themselves as well and everybody is doing the same thing and tipping away themselves in the gym and stuff like that.

“Personally myself I’m just trying to get a good bit of work done.”