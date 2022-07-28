Ronan Maher injury more serious than first thought

Ronan Maher is facing an extended period of time on the side-lines through injury.

The Thurles club man is believed to have broken a bone in his shin, which is expected to see him miss at least 6 weeks of action.

The Tipperary captain suffered the injury against Borrisoleigh following an accidental collision, which saw him limp off the field.

After the game, Thurles management believed Maher’s injury to be a dead leg however it has since emerged to be more serious than that.

However, Maher’s club season may not be over with a possibility of him being fit to return should Thurles make a run in the knockout stages of the county championship.