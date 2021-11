Four Tipperary teams are battling for a place in the Harty Cup quarter-finals this afternoon.

Cashel Community School face St Flannan’s of Ennis in Ennis, Thurles CBS take on near neighbours Our Lady’s Templemore in Littleton, while Nenagh CBS host North Mon of Cork city in Nenagh.

All games throw in at 1.30pm, with the losers being knocked out.