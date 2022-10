Four Tipperary schools get their Senior A hurling campaigns underway this afternoon as the Dr. Harty Cup commences.

The Under 19A schools hurling competition begins today with all games throwing in at 1.30pm.

At Leahy Park in Cashel, Nenagh CBS take on De La Salle of Waterford whilst Thurles CBS travel to Cork to play St Francis College Rochestown.

Meanwhile, Our Lady’s Templemore face PSNT Youghal in Cahir while Cashel Community School travel to Cappamore to play St. Flannans.