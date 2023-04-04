Pressure on Tipp Minors to get result against Cork

The Tipperary minor hurling team are back in action this evening.

The Premier travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to play Cork at 7pm.

Manager James Woodlock has made one change from the team that lost to Clare in Round 1 with Jack Lahart coming in at corner back.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Stephen Gleeson said it’s vital that Tipp as defending champions make a good start tonight.

“It is going to be a big test for James Woodlock’s side but we saw last year what they can do and he has a few lads that were on that panel.

“It really is just a matter of getting it right and starting well in the game and staying in the match.

“It’s a tough place to go against Cork because there’s always a good vocal crowd there and they fancy this side so I think Tipp just really have to nail down to it and start winning the tackles and things like that because they were pushed off the ball a little bit too easily against Clare.”

We’ll have live updates of tonight’s game throughout the evening on Tipp FM.