Nenagh Eire Óg manager Johnny Kelly looks set to be appointed as the new Offaly Senior Hurling manager.

The Faithful County management committee is to recommend the Galway native for the post.

This would be his first top-level county job as he has managed Borrisoleigh to County and Munster titles in 2019 while he steered his native Portumna to All Ireland club honours in 2009.