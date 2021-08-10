Players need to put themselves in the shop window to stake a claim for a Tipp jersey

With Tipp interest in the All Ireland senior hurling campaign at an end the focus has now switched to the club scene.

The Divisional and County Championships will be the chance for players on the fringes of the County team to display their wares.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath said players will be keen to stake a claim for a Tipp jersey.

“There’s loads of quality players going to be out there and they’re going to be on show now in the Divisional and County championships.”

“If there are pretenders out there for the crown – to take on the mantle of leading and attack or a midfield or a defence for Tipperary in 2022 – let them come out with their guns blazing now and show that they are capable of doing that.”

“County management or prospective county management are going to be on the lookout for players as well and it’s up to players when they get their chance in the shop window to show what they’re capable of.”