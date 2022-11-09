Paudie Maher says he is still coming to terms with calling time on his hurling career

Tipp hurling legend Paudie Maher admits he struggled with coming to terms with his forced retirement from the game.

A neck injury meant the Thurles Sarsfields man had to call time on his club and intercounty career earlier this year.

A six-time All Star with three All Ireland and five Munster titles the 33 year old is now part of Liam Cahill’s backroom team with the Tipp Senior hurlers.

Speaking on this weeks Extra Time here on Tipp FM Paudie admitted he wasn’t ready for retirement.

“Obviously I wasn’t expecting it – I was expecting to go back in with Tipperary in a couple of weeks and carry on as normal.

“I suppose there was a lot to deal with mentally there the last number of months – you know its such a big part of your life and it’s taken away. Hurling was a major part of my everyday life.

“Trying to find a new routine and getting used to a new routine – I struggled a lot with it for a number of months.

“To be honest with you its still a struggle from time to time you miss it so much but things could be a lot worse.”

Paudie Maher’s memoir – All on the Line – was published this week.