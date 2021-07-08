Paddy Stapleton not concerned about controversial penalty in Munster semi-final

An All-Ireland winning Tipp defender says players won’t be too concerned about the penalty which dominated the Munster Senior Hurling semi-final.

Tipp were awarded the controversial penalty when Aidan McCarthy tackled Jake Morris just inside the 20-metre line in the left corner.

Borrisoleigh’s Paddy Stapleton has expressed surprise that James Owen gave the penalty with McCarthy sin-binned.

However speaking on this week’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM the 2010 and 2016 All Ireland winner said it might be referee’s rather than defender’s who need to change their approach.

“I think the implication could be more for the ref I hope. I actually think it hasn’t been refereed to badly and this has been the first one where I think a referee has actually taken it into his own hands and maybe read too much into it.”

“I don’t think referees should be given too much of a grey area to work in – I think it needs to be black and white.”

“Defenders are going to carry on as normal but I think it has to be a lot more obvious of a goal scoring opportunity – it has to be last man for it to be a real goal scoring opportunity.”