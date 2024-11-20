LISTEN
Good Morning Tipperary with Andrew Looby

Our Lady’s Templemore flying the Tipp flag in Harty Cup

SportGAAHurling

The final round of group games gets underway in the Harty Cup this afternoon.

Just one Tipperary school is in action today in the Munster U19A schools hurling competition.

Our Lady’s Templemore take on Castletroy College in group 2, knowing a win or draw will be enough to progress into the knockout stages.

Throw-in is at 1.30pm in Toomevara.

Both Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS have already played all of their group games whilst Cashel Community School will play their final group game next Tuesday against Blackwater Community School.

