O’Mara happy with decision to step away from inter-county action for 2022

Fitzgibbon Cup winning captain Bryan O’Mara says he’s content with his decision to sit out the inter-county season with Tipperary.

The Holycross-Ballycahill man put in a string of impressive displays for the University of Limerick, ending with a dramatic final win over NUI Galway last weekend.

Bryan had already made the decision to go travelling this summer, meaning he wouldn’t be available for Tipperary’s hurling championship campaign.

Speaking on Extra Time here on Tipp FM, Bryan said he hopes to be back challenging for the county jersey next year.

“I made my peace with that before Christmas. In fairness to Colm Bonnar, he was very supportive with the decision. He said to go and enjoy yourself. And I was very thankful for that.

“After a good campaign like that in the Fitzgibbon, you’d be always thinking. But I think I’ve made my peace with it now. I’m going to go enjoy my year, my last semester of college, and go travelling.

“And then hopefully come back next year and if I have a good club campaign, I might get a chance to go back in next year.”

Tipp take on Dublin in Round 3 of the National Hurling League this Saturday evening in FBD Semple Stadium.

Throw-in is at 5pm

