Kilruane MacDonaghs beat Portroe on a scoreline of 3-19 to 1-17 last evening to book their place in the North Senior Hurling semi-finals.

Joining them in the last four are Kiladangan who saw off Toomevara by 3-24 to 17 points.

The draw for the semi-finals was made after last night’s games.

It sees Kiladangan going up against Nenagh Éire Óg in Dolla on Sunday afternoon at 2.30 while Nenagh is the venue for the clash of Borris-ileigh and Kilruane MacDonaghs at 6.15 on Sunday evening.