North champions seeking first win in County Championship

Nenagh Eire Óg go into this weekend’s County Senior Hurling Championship clash with Kilruane MacDonaghs badly needing a win.

They opened their campaign in Group 1 with a draw against Clonoulty Rossmore before losing to Moycarkey Borris last time out.

As a result they are bottom of the table with Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath saying they could have to rely on their status as North Champions to progress any further in the county championship.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time he said that route could be their saviour.

“There’s the safety net working in reverse to what I thought it would do for clubs.

“I thought it would allow them to throw off the shackles and go out with a bit of flamboyance and go out and hurl and throw caution to the wind but it hasn’t happened.

“Putting yourself into a preliminary quarter-final – for Eire Óg to avoid that now they’re going to have to beat Kilruane and that still mightn’t be enough.”