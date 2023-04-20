Noel McGrath relishing start of Munster Championship

Noel McGrath is preparing to captain the Premier county in championship action for the first time.

The Loughmore-Castleiney club man will lead the Tipperary senior hurlers out to Cusack Park on Sunday to take on Clare in their Munster Championship opener.

The three-time All-Ireland winner has played over 60 times for Tipperary since his debut in 2009.

The 32-year-old says the buzz of playing never goes away.

“I just love it to be honest.

“People ask me at different times how do you stay going, going in training and getting yourself going every year but the buzz of going never goes and when you’re gone you are probably looking to get it back.

“That’s what just keeps me going and for as long as I’m able and for as long as I’m wanted to go playing, I will stay going and stay competing and I’ll do the same for my club as well.

“I just love playing.”

We’ll have live commentary of Sunday’s game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.