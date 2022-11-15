Noel McGrath to captain Tipp hurlers

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Cahill and his management team have announced a 40 man pre league panel chosen from a large pool of clubs across the county and further afield.

In total 25 clubs are represented on the current panel.

A number of players who are currently unavailable due to injury have not been included at this point. The team management will continue to assess further potential panel members prior to the commencement of the Hurling League in early 2023.

The squad return to training on November 24th next.

Loughmore Castleiney’s Noel McGrath will be the Tipperary senior hurling captain for 2023. Ronan Maher of Thurles Sarsfields will be the vice-captain.