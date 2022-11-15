Noel McGrath to captain Tipp hurlers

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Cahill and his management team have announced a 40 man pre league panel chosen from a large pool of clubs across the county and further afield.
In total 25 clubs are represented on the current panel.
A number of players who are currently unavailable due to injury have not been included at this point. The team management will continue to assess further potential panel members prior to the commencement of the Hurling League in early 2023.
The squad return to training on November 24th next.
Loughmore Castleiney’s Noel McGrath will be the Tipperary senior hurling captain for 2023. Ronan Maher of Thurles Sarsfields will be the vice-captain.
|Cathal Barrett
|Holycross Ballycahill
|Conor Bowe
|Moyne Templetuohy
|Michael Breen
|Ballina
|Ger Browne
|Cashel King Cormacs
|Paddy Cadell
|JK Brackens
|Seamus Callanan
|Drom & Inch
|John Campion
|Drom & Inch
|Pauric Campion
|Drom & Inch
|Ciaran Connolly
|Loughmore Castleiney
|Eoghan Connolly
|Cashel King Cormacs
|Paddy Creedon
|Thurles Sarsfields
|Joe Fogarty
|Moneygall
|Jason Forde
|Silvermines
|Enda Heffernan
|Clonoulty Rossmore
|Barry Hogan
|Kiladangan
|Seamus Kennedy
|St Marys
|Mark Keogh
|kilsheelan Kilcash
|Patrick Maher
|Lorrha Dorrha
|Ronan Maher
|Thurles Sarsfields
|Jake Morris
|Nenagh Eire Og
|Conor McCarthy
|Nenagh Eire Og
|Dan McCormack
|Borris Ileigh
|Brian McGrath
|Loughmore Castleiney
|John McGrath
|Loughmore Castleiney
|Noel McGrath
|Loughmore Castleiney
|Shane Neville
|Cratloe, Clare
|Andrew Ormond
|JK Brackens
|Gearoid O’Connor
|Moyne Templetuohy
|Cian O Dwyer
|Clonakenny
|Kian O’Kelly
|Kilruane MacDonaghs
|Bryan O’Mara
|Holycross Ballycahill
|Niall O’Meara
|Kilruane McDonaghs
|James Quigley
|Kiladangan
|Gavin Ryan
|Upperchurch Drombane
|Jack Ryan
|Clonoulty Rossmore
|Johnny Ryan
|Arravale Rovers
|Sean Ryan
|Templederry Kenyons
|Rhys Shelly
|Moycarkey -Borris
|Conor Stakelum
|Thurles Sarsfields
|Alan Tynan
|Roscrea