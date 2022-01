Nenagh CBS will be looking to book their place in the Harty Cup semi-finals this afternoon.

They take part in the last quarter final of the Munster Under 19 A hurling competition, facing De La Salle of Waterford this afternoon in Bansha at 1pm.

The winner will face St Joseph’s of Tulla in the final four.

Thurles CBS have already booked a semi-final date with Ardscoil Rís, after a strong win over Tipp rivals Cashel Community School at the weekend.