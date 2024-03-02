Nenagh CBS aiming for a place in an All-Ireland Senior A hurling final

The Harty Cup champions take on Connacht champions St. Raphaels College Loughrea in their Croke Cup semi-final at 2pm this afternoon in Tulla.

The winner will play in the All-Ireland final in Croke Park on St. Patrick’s weekend against the winner of Ardscoil Rís and St. Kieran’s College who meet in the other semi-final at 2pm in Bansha today.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, Enda Treacy from the Tipperary Star says the chance of playing in Croke Park will be a huge carrot for Nenagh today.

“It’s a big thing especially as Nenagh CBS probably have never played in Croke Park.

“The All-Ireland they won was in Thurles 12 years ago so it’s a big thing.

“At the start of the year they were kind of saying throughout the Harty campaign that the Harty was the one and they really wanted to win that and they did that but when the chance comes around to play in Croke Park, especially for a large bulk of the players that will probably never get the chance to play there so it’s a huge thing and they won’t want to leave it behind them that’s for sure.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of today’s game from 2pm with thanks to Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh.