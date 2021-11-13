Narrowest of wins for Moyne over Kilsheelan in Intermediate decider

Moyne Templetuohy will be playing Senior hurling next year.

They came out on top by the narrowest of margins in a thrilling Intermediate final against Kilsheelan Kilcash this afternoon.

A goal in the opening seconds of the second half set them on their way to a 2-18 to 1-20 win in Littleton.

Moyne Templetuohy captain Tossy Hamill said it was a hard earned victory.

“Hard work out there – it was a real slog. I suppose County finals are never going to be easy won.

“That was definitely the case today – Kilsheelan really pushed us to the pin of our collar and lucky enough we came out the right side. Last year we lost to Gortnahoe by 3 points in the final and it was hard one to take. To get back and be 1 point victorious today is just unbelievable.