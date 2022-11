Waterford’s Ballygunner have beaten Na Piarsaigh of Limerick 2-20 to 2-15 at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in their Munster Senior Hurling Club Championship semi-final.

They will face Clare champions Ballyea of Clare in the final after they beat Cork’s St. Finbarr’s 1-12 to 14 points in the other last four encounter at Cusack Park today