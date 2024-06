Thurles will be a hive of activity today.

With the count taking place in the Presentation secondary school since 10am over 40,000 supporters will also descend on the town for the Munster senior hurling final.

Limerick go in search of a record breaking 6th Munster crown in a row whilst for the 3rd year on the trot, Clare are the opponents looking for their first provincial crown since 1998.

Throw-in is at 4pm in FBD Semple Stadium.