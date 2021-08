Mullinahone are through to the South Tipp senior hurling final.

They ran out convincing winners over Carrick Swan in yesterdays semi-final at the Clonmel Sportsfield with 16 points to spare at the end.

2-20 to 1-7 the final score with Eoin Kelly contributing 11 points of the Mullinahone tally.

They will face either Killenaule or St Mary’s in the final.