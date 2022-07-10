Mullinahone and Carrick Swan go head to head this evening

Mullinahone and Carrick Swan go head to head in this evening’s South senior hurling final.

Throw-in in Clonmel is at 6.30pm and two Tipperary legends are still integral to Mullinahone’s team.

Eoin Kelly and Paul Curran will both be in action this evening and Mullinahone’s Jackie Bolger expects a great game:

“Eoin Kelly and Paul Curran, the two of them are very much still involved.

“I think teams at this stage have kind of copped on to Eoin, that if you commit a foul against Mullinahone, you’re definitely going to be punished for it.

“Swan will be formidable for us and we never take Swan for granted.

“We’ve always had good banter and good games and this one will be no different.”