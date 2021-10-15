Mullinahone and Borris-Ileigh get Dan Breen quarter-final weekend underway

All eyes are on Semple Stadium tonight as the first quarter-final in the Tipperary senior hurling championship takes place.

Group 2 winners Mullinahone take on group 4 runners-up Borrisoleigh for a place in the Dan Breen semi-finals.

Borrisoleigh come into the game following a winner takes all victory over Nenagh in the final group game.

Likewise, Mullinahone’s 13-point victory over Toomevara in the last round secured them a place in the last-eight.

Borrisoleigh manager Johnny Kelly knows what to expect from the South-side.

“They were very, very impressive against Toomevara. They obviously have a well defined system and make the absolute most out of all their players. A well coached and well drilled team.

“Household names there – Paul Curran, Sean Curran, Eoin Kelly as we all know and Jack Shelly. All really good hurlers and it promises to be a great game.”

Meanwhile, Mullinahone selector Paul Kelly knows the pedigree of their opponents.

“I suppose we’re up against the All Ireland Club finalists from January 2020 so they’re a formidable outfit.

“We know quite a lot of them – Brendan Maher, Dan McCormack. They have some renowned players among the 15 so we’ll be up against it but it’s a great position to be in, in the quarter-final stages of the Dan Breen.”

Throw-in is at 7.30 this evening and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Mullinahone Co Op https://www.mullinahonecoop.ie/