Mouth-watering ties in preliminary hurling quarter finals

The draws for the preliminary quarter finals have been made in the county senior hurling championship.

North champions Nenagh Éire Óg will take on Thurles Sarsfields in Borrisoleigh on Saturday September 9th at 5pm.

The other preliminary quarter final sees West champions Clonoulty/Rossmore take on Mullinahone in Cashel at 4pm on Sunday September 10th.

Elsewhere, in the premier intermediate hurling championship, the one preliminary quarter final will see Gortnahoe-Glengoole take on the runners up of group 1, which will be one of St. Mary’s, Ballina or Moyne/Templetuohy.

In the intermediate championship, Skeheenarinky will play the runners up of group 3 in the preliminary quarter final.

The final draw made last night was the intermediate relegation semi-finals which will see Shannon Rovers play Kiladangan and Upperchurch-Drombane meet Arravale Rovers.