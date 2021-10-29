Mouth-watering opener to Dan Breen semi-final weekend

Former Tipp midfielder and Drom-Inch manager James Woodlock anticipates a “phenomenal clash” in the first of the Dan Breen Cup Senior Hurling semi-finals tomorrow.

County Champions Kiladangan take on a Thurles Sarsfields side that will be looking to regain the Tipperary crown, and have looked impressive in their campaign so far.

Sars blitzed Drom-Inch with early goals in their group stage clash this year, eventually running out eight point winners.

Drom manager James Woodlock says it’s something that Kiladangan will have to look out for.

“Thurles Sars have I suppose for the first 15 minutes in every game this year tried to blow the opposition away so Kiladangan will cognisant of that and will try to grapple with them as best they can for that first 15 minutes and stay in that game and I’m sure they will.

“Two really good teams and a really difficult game to call.”

That game throws in at 2.30 tomorrow in Semple Stadium.

On Sunday, the other semi-final sees Loughmore-Castleiney take on Borris-Ileigh at 2pm.

Both games are live on Tipp FM, with thanks to Tipperary Country Council’s E-parking app and new number 0818-065-004.

