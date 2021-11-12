McGrath well aware of Killenaule challenge in O’Riain Cup final

Templederry manager Cormac McGrath is expecting a very competitive Seamus O’Riain Cup final.

His side take on Killenaule at 1 o’clock in Semple Stadium on Sunday in this year’s decider.

A place in the Tipperary senior grade awaits the winner, whilst the loser will be playing premier intermediate hurling next season.

Sunday’s game will be the first meeting of Killenaule and Templederry in senior championship hurling, however, Cormac McGrath is well aware of the calibre of his opponents.

“They have serious, serious hurlers – there’s no doubt about it. I know everyone is going to mention Bubbles (O’Dwyer) but you have Mouse O’Dwyer, Killian O’Dwyer, you have the Feehan’s, you’ve Paddy Codd, Kieran Bergin – you could go on and on.

“They’re an exceptionally good team and they would see themselves trying to get back up to Dan Breen the way the Templederry boys would like to be Dan Breen.

“I think either team would be able for the Dan Breen hurling and I think that’s what’s going to make a really good Seamus O’Riain county final but as I said we will have a lot of work to do to beat Killenaule because they are an excellent side.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of the O’Riain Cup final with thanks to Scoil Ruáin, Killenaule.