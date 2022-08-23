McGrath tips Lorrha for Intermediate title

Lorrha look the team to beat in the Intermediate Hurling Championship this year.

That’s according to former Tipperary hurler Shane McGrath.

Lorrha have had two convincing group stage wins this year, beating Carrick Davins by 15 points and Golden-Kilfeacle by 17 points.

After suffering relegation to the third tier last year, Lorrha are McGrath’s favourites to bounce back up.

“There sending out big messages there now the last few performances.

“I think a lot of people have to realise that Lorrha came down but that Lorrha were missing so many key men, really key guys around the pitch.

“They have all these guys back now and I think they are really driven, really focused, they know that they need to get back up as soon as possible.

“I think Lorrha will be very hard to beat.

“I think if Kilsheelan can get everybody right on the pitch as well they will be serious contenders.”