McGrath: Tipp preparing for “absolute war” against Limerick

Tipperary will go into the Munster Senior Hurling Final against Limerick with a score to settle.

Following their victory over Clare on Sunday Liam Sheedy’s men take on the All Ireland Champions on July 18th in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Former All Star and All Ireland winner with Tipp Shane McGrath gave his views on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM.

“I think we’re in a good place going into a Munster Final. We won a match – were all our top players at the top game? No they weren’t but it was our first Championship match. People have to remember it was Clare’s second Championship match.”

“There was a lot of cobwebs blown off and we’re looking forward to playing Limerick now.”

“We’re in a great place and no better man than Mr. Liam Sheedy to rally the troops and get them ready for absolute war is I think the words he would use himself because we went down bad last year against them in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. We went down very bad in the Munster final in 2019 and I think this group will really want to rectify that.”

