McGrath: Tipp players have to put their shoulder to the wheel

It’s time for the Tipperary Senior hurlers to play their part according to Tipp FM hurling analyst Tom McGrath.

Speaking in the aftermath of the appointment of Liam Cahill as Tipp Senior Hurling manager the Loughmore Castleiney man referred to the speculation that some of the panel had not bought in to the Colm Bonnar regime.

On this week’s Extra Time Tom McGrath said if that was the case then the ball is now in their court.

“There was a cohort of the team that in my eyes did not perform to what I would expect in 2022.

“I mean you’d be putting two and two together then and saying they weren’t buying into this. Their body language on the field – their attitude – look I’m only looking as I saw the thing.

“I think that its put up time for them now at this stage – that they’re going to have to put the shoulder to the wheel.”