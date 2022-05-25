McGrath: Some Tipp players failed to apply their God given talent

Questions have been asked about the commitment of some of the Tipp players in last Sunday’s defeat to Cork in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

The Rebels ended Tipp’s slim chances of progressing in the provincial competition in FBD Semple Stadium.

Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath says the effort of some of the Premier players on Sunday wasn’t up to scratch.

“I saw fella’s that are regarded as being slow to run on the Tipperary team passing other fella’s that would be regarded as quicker to chase after a Cork fella.

“There was lads prepared to let Cork lads go – there was other fella’s willing to die in their boots to catch the Cork fella. They didn’t catch them but at least they tried.

“I think that’s the disappointment I would have brought out of it – our failure to apply the God given talent that a lot of our players have. We didn’t apply them fully in terms of chasing and cutting down space.”