McGrath: Tipp bloodied but unbowed after Limerick defeat

Noel McGrath says Tipperary will keep fighting in the Munster senior hurling championship.

The Premier lost out to All-Ireland champions Limerick yesterday in the TUS Gaelic Grounds on a final score of 3-21 to 0-23.

Tipp now need to beat Cork and hope Waterford lose to both Cork and Clare to have any chance of progressing to the All-Ireland series.

Speaking after the game yesterday, Noel McGrath, who scored 0-13, says he’s proud of his side.

“There’s an honesty there among the players and the management that I suppose maybe we weren’t given credit for over the last couple of weeks.

“We’ll stay fighting – we’ll give this another rattle over the next two weeks again. Any day you get to put on a Tipp jersey – whether you go training or you go play a match you give everything you have.

“With ten minutes to go coming down the straight there today we were in a position to win that game – unfortunately we just didn’t get there. They’re the things you learn and unfortunately in sport like this it’s a cruel game when you don’t take your chances.”