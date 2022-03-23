McGrath says a full strength Tipp will give Waterford something to think about

Tipp hurlers are hitting form with the opening provincial championship game against Waterford just under a month away.

That’s the view of Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath in the wake of last weekend’s performance against Antrim.

Many had commented on Tipp’s lack of goals in the League campaign – Colm Bonnar’s charges answered that by hitting the net 7 times last Sunday.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time Tom McGrath said Tipp definitely looked sharper against Antrim.

“I thought that our body conditioning from previous days – we looked very sleek and mean. A good shift of training done I think.

“If we have our full deck to pick from for Easter Sunday in Walsh Park with the proper mindset we’ll give Waterford plenty to think about.”