McGrath: Nenagh have been knocking on the door

The County Senior Hurling Championship has reached the knockout stages with ten teams left in the competition.

Two preliminary quarter-finals will take place next weekend in the Dan Breen Cup.

West champions Clonoulty/Rossmore go up against Thurles Sarsfields while Mid champions JK Brackens face Nenagh Éire Óg.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath said Nenagh won’t be looking forward to meeting Brackens.

“I don’t think they will because Brackens bring their own particular style to the table.

“They have plenty of good hurlers – its how they deploy their better men. There was talks that they possibly had an injury or two after Sundays game so how that will work out….but then there’s always an injury or two after matches.

“Nenagh Eire Óg I suppose to be fair, they’ve been knocking on the door different times and they’ve been written up and talked up and things just come unstuck on them.”