McGrath: Munster Hurling League win would boost Tipp confidence

Hurling analyst Tom McGrath says he’d like to see Tipp play a strong hand against Cork this weekend.

The Tipperary senior hurlers travel to Páirc Uí Rinn to play the rebels in the Munster Hurling League final on Sunday.

Throw-in is at 3pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.

Tom McGrath says a win this Sunday would give Tipp a good boost of confidence.

“Tipperary’s group (in the National Hurling League) starts with a match against Laois so Tipp can go at it from the start.

“I’d be going with a strong hand.

“It’s a results driven game and I think it builds confidence as well and the fact that you are in the final at this stage, why not go and try win it then because God knows there was enough made of the way the thing worked out last year when Tipp lost to Kerry and that type of stuff but look, that was last year, this year is a different year.”