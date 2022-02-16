McGrath: League is still a time for experimenting

Tipperary have done what’s been asked of them so far in the National Hurling League with a brace of wins from their two games.

That’s the view of Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath who says the League is still very much a case of building for the Championship.

While many fans were unimpressed with the fare on offer from either side in Sundays win over Kilkenny Tom says this is a time for experimenting.

“The way the game is evolving now at this stage – different teams employing different systems so you’re going to have to adapt your game. Playing Limerick will be one way, playing Cork will be another way, playing Waterford could be something in between.”

“This is the only chance that Colm Bonnar and his boys are going to get to try out these systems and see how we are. It’s not like a tap that you’ll decide we’re playing Limerick – well we’re going to play this through the lines type of game because that’s what they’re going to be doing. You have to have tried that in other games.”