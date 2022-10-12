McGrath: Kiladangan v Kilruane MacDonaghs should be a fascinating final

Kiladangan can take great confidence into this year’s county senior hurling final against Kilruane MacDonaghs according to Shane McGrath.

The 2020 champions are in a third final in four years after overcoming Drom-Inch over the weekend.

Kiladangan reached the semi-final stages without performing to their potential, however on Sunday they produces their best display of the championship so far.

Former Tipperary midfielder Shane McGrath says a fascinating final between Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan lays ahead.

“They will take great confidence from finally getting that team performance that we probably haven’t seen from them yet so far.

“Sign of a team, sign of former champions that they were getting to a county semi-final not playing well, now they’ve played well and now they’re looking forward to Kilruane in the final.

“I know everybody from Kilruane will be absolutely delighted to be in a county final and they’ll realise they will be up against it but they’ll go out and give it everything.

“They’ll know each other so well, they’ve gone to school together, they’ve hurled together in north Tipp teams, in underage teams and intercounty teams so it’ll be a fascinating final.”