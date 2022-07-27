McGrath inspires younger players on Loughmore-Castleiney team

Loughmore Castleiney’s Noel McGrath has already set down a marker for new Tipp boss Liam Cahill.

That’s the view of Loughmore manager Frankie McGrath following his sides first game in the County Senior Hurling Championship.

The defending champions shared the spoils with Kildangan at FBD Semple Stadium over the weekend in a thrilling game.

Frankie McGrath paid tribute to the performance of some of the younger names on the team but said Noel McGrath always delivers be it for club or county.

“Well sure there’s a new manager there with the Tipperary Senior hurling team I suppose – he wanted to lay down a little marker for him I suppose as well.

“But look Noel just did what he’s been doing for years – when he does that it helps to inspire the younger lads around him. And the people who come to watch, they enjoy it too which is important.”

Loughmore Castleiney’s next outing in the club championship will be against JK Brackens