McGrath: Tipp glass more than half full

There’s no need for wholesale changes to the Tipperary set-up.

That’s according to Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath in the wake of the Premier’s elimination from the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship at the quarter-final stages.

Waterford were 4-28 to 2-27 winners over Liam Sheedy’s side last Saturday, a result which has led to some pundits calling for major changes.

However speaking on this weeks Extra Time here on Tipp FM Tom McGrath was of the view that the glass is more than half full.

“I’d be of the opinion that this year was not the failure that some of the pundits are making it out to be and I wouldn’t be calling for wholescale surgery on and off field or anything like that.”

“I’d be confident enough about things. I mean the County Board have work to do and I think they should be given time I think to do their work and be allowed to do it.”