McGrath: Free takers will be hugely important in battle for Dan Breen Cup

Hurling will start to take a different shape as we get into the business end of the Tipperary championships.

That’s according to former Tipp midfielder Shane McGrath, who’s been looking ahead to the county semi-finals.

Kilruane MacDonaghs, Upperchurch-Drombane, Drom-Inch and Kiladangan are the final four in the race for the Dan Breen.

Shane McGrath says hurling at this time of the year is a different game compared to the summer time.

“Even if you go back during the summer, most teams were hitting the 30-point mark, you’re not going to hit that mark now because with the weather and the pitch is playing slower and everything, free-takers are hugely important and things like that.

“It will come down to whatever team really wants it more and whatever team is going to work the hardest now.

“You have four teams there that are delighted that they are in the pot and they’re going to give everything to try and win Dan Breen.”