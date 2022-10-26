McGrath: Changes likely ahead of Dan Breen Cup replay

The team who learns the most from last Sunday will win the county final.

That’s the view of former Tipperary midfielder Shane McGrath who has been reflecting on this year’s senior hurling final.

After Sunday’s drawn game, Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan will meet on Sunday at 3 o’clock in FBD Semple Stadium for their replay.

Shane McGrath gave his take on how the replay might play out.

“The team that learns the most from the draw will win the replay.

“Will both teams set up exactly the same the next day, I don’t think they will.

“I don’t think Kiladangan will set up the exact same, I think there will be a small couple of changes for Kilruane.

“If something worked well today, they might change it the next day.

“Will they leave Seán Hayes on James Cleary for the whole game the next day, they might move him somewhere else and say ‘right, here’s our move, what are ye going to do’ like a game of chess.

“It’ll be interesting to see but for me, whoever learned the most today will go a long way to winning the replay in my opinion.”

Tipp FM will bring full live coverage and analysis in association with Road Safety Tipperary County Council.