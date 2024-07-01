McGrath blown away by Tipp Minor win

Three time All Star Noel McGrath says the Premier county’s victory in the All Ireland Minor Hurling final over the weekend was possibly the best performance ever by a Tipp team.

Down to just 13 players in the first half James Woodlock’s side went in level at half-time against Kilkenny in Nowlan Park on Saturday evening with the sides still level at the end of normal time.

Tipp eventually won out on a scoreline of 2-17 to 3-12.

Speaking to Tipp FM afterwards Noel McGrath was full of praise for the young Tipp side.

“It was possibly the greatest Tipp performance I’ve ever seen. It would warm your heart there this evening I’m absolutely thrilled for them. The way they stuck at it, the way they dug in – created scores out of nothing, some unbelievable scores from difficult positions. They worked the ball into great positions, had chances that went wide, the next one would go over. They just stuck at it. They never let their heads drop with everything that happened.

“It was unbelievable to watch – I really, really enjoyed being here.”