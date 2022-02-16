Mary I Thurles look to have controversial Ryan Cup decision overturned

Mary Immaculate College in Thurles are looking to bring a case to the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee over their disputed exit from the Ryan Cup.

The second tier of third-level colleges hurling is heading into its finals weekend, with UUJ qualifying to the final unbeaten in the group stages.

The controversy comes in the battle for 2nd and 3rd place, with those teams to play a semi-final on Saturday.

Mary I, Queen’s Belfast and MTU Kerry are all tied on four points, with Mary I missing out due to a worse score difference in games between the three teams.

However, the Thurles college thought games against UUJ would be included in the score difference.

In that case, Thurles would qualify for the semi-final.

Team manager, Cian Treacy, hopes their case will be heard.

“We made several attempts and were contacted by the executive of Higher Education giving guarantees that this was the way in which the competition was being run and that our score difference would mean that we were through to the semi-final of the Ryan Cup.

“So we’re just really, really disappointed at the way in which things were done. The procedure of the way this was dealt with and we feel its hugely unfair on players who put a huge amount of effort in terms of training and preparation for a Ryan Cup weekend.

“And to see players visibly upset and even a couple of players crying with the way in which this was handled – it was just so tough to take.”