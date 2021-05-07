Major interest in Tipp team to face Limerick in league opener

The Tipperary team to play Limerick in their opening National Hurling League encounter will be announced this evening live on Tipp FM.

County board PRO Jonathan Cullen will announce the team and the captain for 2021 on air at 9pm.

Nine of the Limerick side that started December’s All Ireland final will start against Tipperary.

Hurler-of-the-year Gearoid Hegarty is named on a strong Limerick bench.

With a number of injuries along with new players in the squad for his year, Tipp manager Liam Sheedy says the League will give him the chance to find his first fifteen for championship.

“No matter what the outcome I’m very happy with the squad I have and with the team I have.”

“I think we’ll get great preparation over the course of the league – it will be an opportunity for me to see some new faces and understand exactly what the make-up of my panel is.”

“Ultimately you want to get to the middle of June and have a fair sense of what your championship line-up is.”

Throw-in is at 5.30 tomorrow evening at the Gaelic Grounds – the game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Martin O’Dwyer Family Butchers, Friar Street, Cashel.