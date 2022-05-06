Maher: Tipp must grasp opportunity against Limerick

Colm Bonnar is set to name his Tipperary team tonight ahead of Sunday’s trip to the Gaelic Grounds.

The Premier will be taking on the All-Ireland champions Limerick in the Munster championship at 2pm on Sunday.

Tipp will be without a number of players through injury including Jason Forde, John McGrath, Conor Bowe and James Quigley.

Former Tipp star Paudie Maher says Colm Bonnar’s side must grasp at the opportunity on Sunday.

“All they can do is concentrate now on trying and getting a performance against Limerick which will be very hard, they are absolutely flying at the minute.

“You have to take it on the chin now and grasp the next game with both hands and the opportunity that if you win it, it keeps you some bit alive in the championship.

