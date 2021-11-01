Loughmore Castleiney looking forward to Dan Breen decider against Thurles Sarsfields

A blistering final quarter saw Loughmore storm back to beat Borris Ileigh 1-18 to 1-15 in the county hurling semi final at Semple Stadium yesterday afternoon.

The difficult hurling conditions meant every score was vital and a top class performance from John McGrath was enough to see Loughmore seal the win with John hitting 1-12 out of their 1-18 total.

McGraths late penalty conversion and a late red card for Borris Ileigh half forward Kieran Maher sealed the deal as the Mid team overcame a five point half time deficit to win by three.

After the game Loughmore manager Frankie McGrath told Tipp FM the win was hard earned.

“Yeah it was a hell of a game.

“I know the wind played a big factor in it alright but we always know what Borris Ileigh bring to the table – especially when they come to Semple Stadium but we like to think that we have a hell of a game ourselves. We mightn’t have produced it as well as we might have liked in the first half but we certainly did in the second half.

“We’re thrilled to have gotten through and we’re looking forward to a big game in two weeks’ time here.”

Thurles Sarsfields await them in the final following their semi-final win over defending champions Kiladangan.