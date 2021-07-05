Lohan disgusted with penalty decision

Tipperary will face All Ireland champions Limerick in the Munster Senior Hurling final in two weeks’ time.

Tipp saw off Clare on a scoreline of 3-23 to 2-22 at the Gaelic Grounds yesterday in their semi-final.

The Premier went ahead early in the second half when they were awarded a controversial penalty and Clare’s Aidan McCarthy was sinbinned by referee James Owens.

Clare manager Brian Lohan says they were made to pay during that period with 14 men.

“2-4 to 2 points I think was the score in that period of time.”

“Just very frustrated with it – our lads don’t deserve that. They trained hard, trained well – came down and gave their all and just so disgusted with that decision.”

For his part, Liam Sheedy was just happy to see his side through to a provincial decider.

“They got the goal before half-time so again a point down and they playing with the breeze I think the character of the dressing room was going to be tested in that second half.”

“I just couldn’t be more pleased with the reaction we got from the group in the second half. Some of our hurling was as good I thought as we’ve ever played.”

“The bench came in and really delivered – we were probably sucking for air a little bit in the last 10 or 15 minutes. Clare came back and got on top again and pushed us tight.”

“But overall I think a good performance. We knew Clare were going to be formidable opposition and we’re just delighted to be over the line.”