Limerick expected to come out all guns blazing against Tipp on Sunday

Limerick will be fighting for their life against Tipperary on Sunday according to a local hurling analyst.

JJ Kennedy has been looking ahead to Sunday’s Munster senior hurling championship clash in Semple Stadium.

Since John Kiely became the Limerick manager in late 2016, Tipperary have only beaten his side once in six attempts in the Munster championship.

JJ Kennedy says Tipp have put up decent performances against Limerick in that time but must sustain it for 70 minutes.

“In some games we have shown good form (against Limerick), we’ve gone at them, we’ve shown we could match them, we haven’t sustained it for 70 minutes.

“That has been the problem and that is the challenge on Sunday really, you have to go toe-to-toe with them but you have to be able to sustain it and maybe that’s where substitutes will come in, bring in fresh legs at different times and so on.

“It’s going to take a massive effort I think because Limerick are fighting for their life at this stage and I think that will be reflected in the type of performance they are going to bring.”

