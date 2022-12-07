Lead by example and perform on the field – two key things for Tipp Senior Hurling captain

Leading by example and performing on the field – those are two of the key things Noel McGrath hopes to do as Tipp Hurling captain.

New Manager Liam Cahill announced the squad back in November choosing the Loughmore Castleiney’s man as the senior hurling captain for 2023.

He says he wants to see them playing more competitively this year and believes this panel under Cahill are well up for the task.

McGrath said his new role is a huge honour and he hopes to be there to support all the other players :

“Basically lead by example and o what you would normally do and if anyone needs a helping hand or any questions that anyone has or anything that anyone needs you just help them along the way and you go out and perform and you train to the best of your ability and every day when you go away from training you are preparing the best you can and doing all the right things.”